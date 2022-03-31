Most vulnerable residents lose out on R67m in aid

Department spends only half of social relief of distress funding due to service provider issues

Premium By Herald Reporter -

A total of R67m — that is how much the Eastern Cape’s most impoverished residents missed out on after capacity issues with a contractor saw the department of social development only spending half its social relief of distress funding.



Department spokesperson Mzukisi Solani said numerous distribution delays and adjustments of the distribution schedule by the appointed service provider had forced the province to reprioritise the money...