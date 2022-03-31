Moratorium on ship-to-ship bunkering to stay in place
Conservationists welcome hold put on new operators in Algoa Bay pending environmental risk assessment
The moratorium on ship-to-ship transfer (STS) bunkering operators will stay in place until an environmental risk assessment has been performed.
The news comes after Algoa Bay Conservation issued a formal complaint with the SA Maritime Safety Authority (Samsa) and the Transnet National Ports Authority (TNPA) on March 16, questioning its earlier decision to lift the licensing moratorium on new operators for Algoa Bay...
FREE TO READ | Just register if you’re new, or sign in.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.