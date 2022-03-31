Hi-tech Rhodes X-ray facility will boost research and training

By Herald Reporter -

Rhodes University officially unveiled its state-of-the-art X-ray facility, set to better prepare its science students for possible future professions, this week.



The facility has an all-new Bruker D8 Venture single-crystal X-ray diffractometer equipped with the latest PHOTON II CMOS detector and Mo and Cu microfocus X-ray sources to provide low-energy high-brilliance X-rays for rapid data collection...