Foreign tourists targeted by con artists in Nelson Mandela Bay

The Humewood police have reported several incidents of foreign tourists losing large sums of money to fraudsters, particularly in the Central area.

Police spokesperson Colonel Priscilla Naidu said detectives were investigating at least seven cases of fraud that had been reported since January.

She said all the complainants were tourists visiting from other countries.

“In all of the cases reported, the modus operandi is similar whereby a tourist is approached either by one or two males who introduces himself/themselves as security officers.

“The ‘security officer’ will then inform the tourist that they are not allowed to park at the spot where the tourist had parked and that they have to pay for the parking space and must also get a ticket,” she said.

The con artists then directed the tourists to an ATM to withdraw the money, with their bank cards being swapped, Naidu said.

“Exorbitant amounts of cash are withdrawn.

“Most of the tourists were duped while at the Donkin Reserve and taken to the same ATM in Rink Street in Central.”

Naidu urged hotels and guest houses to alert their guests about these scams and advise them not to engage in any conversation with strangers, especially those posing as security guards.

“A safer city can only be achieved when all urban partners and stakeholders are involved in our collective efforts to improve urban safety through crime prevention strategies.

“Police are calling for the strengthening of partnerships which is important for creating a safer city.”

Naidu also provided simple safety tips which include not asking strangers for directions, a lift or to take a photo.

She advised visitors to do sightseeing in big groups during the daytime and to remain in busier areas.

HeraldLIVE