Dad in disbelief after girlfriend charged for his daughter's murder

Premium Riaan Marais

News reporter



A dismayed and heartbroken Bethelsdorp father is struggling to understand why his girlfriend of four years allegedly strangled his nine-year-old daughter to death at Maitlands beach before handing herself over to the police.



Sitting in his family home in Extension 28 on Wednesday, Quinton Goodman, 35, said he was still trying to make sense of the last few days...