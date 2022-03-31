DA fails to get President Cyril Ramaphosa's cabinet sacked

This was because the National Assembly does not have an electronic voting system after it was destroyed by fire in January.

Deputy speaker of the National Assembly Lechesa Tsenoli was even forced to make a ruling on whether to allow MPs to go to the bathroom as the voting process took close to three hours.

Rules of the house do not allow members to leave or enter the chamber when voting is ongoing but Tsenoli was forced to make an exception as a number of MPs pleaded with him.

Addressing the house on the motions, DA MPs and other opposition parties who supported the motion slammed Ramaphosa's cabinet, with Steenhuisen saying the ANC stood for 'Absolutely No Consequences'.

“When oil refineries, manufacturing plants and mines shut their doors and take their operations to another country, it is not because there is something inherently wrong with the South African people or the quality of our commodities.

“It is because our government — this cabinet — has failed to make SA a viable place in which to operate a business and employ people. They have failed to protect lives and property, they have failed to supply electricity and basic services, and they have failed to reform labour and regulatory legislation,” said Steenhuisen.