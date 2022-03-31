Accommodation establishments thriving as Ironman African Championship returns
This weekend’s Isuzu Ironman African Championship has already pulled in the highest number of bookings for Nelson Mandela Bay accommodation establishments since the start of the Covid-19 pandemic.
This is according to Port Elizabeth Metro Bed and Breakfast Association (PEMBBA) chair Shena Wilmot, who said the bookings reflected the city’s tourism recovery. ..
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.