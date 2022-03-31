Accommodation establishments thriving as Ironman African Championship returns

Premium By Zamandulo Malonde -

This weekend’s Isuzu Ironman African Championship has already pulled in the highest number of bookings for Nelson Mandela Bay accommodation establishments since the start of the Covid-19 pandemic.



This is according to Port Elizabeth Metro Bed and Breakfast Association (PEMBBA) chair Shena Wilmot, who said the bookings reflected the city’s tourism recovery. ..