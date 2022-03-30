What you need to know about the fuel tax ‘holiday’ proposed for motorists

A fuel tax “holiday” has been proposed for motorists by parliament’s portfolio committee on mineral resources and energy.

On Tuesday the committee recommended government introduces a “holiday” for a limited period.

The recommendation comes at a time when many motorists are feeling the heat after the latest data from the Central Energy Fund revealed the country’s petrol price could increase by more than R2 per litre and diesel by more than R3.

Petrol hit R21/l for the first time earlier this month after a R1.46/l increase.

HOW LONG WILL THE ‘HOLIDAY’ CONTINUE?

The committee proposed the petrol “holiday” be in place for at least two months.

“The minister of mineral resources and energy, in collaboration with the minister of finance, should develop mechanisms to address fuel increases and consider a ‘holiday’ or exemption relating to all petroleum products. No matter how costly this could be, the department would be asked to keep this in place for two months,” said committee chairperson Zet Luzipho.

WILL THE ‘HOLIDAY’ SAVE ME MONEY?

The committee noted a significant portion of SA’s basic fuel price is made up of taxes and levies controlled by National Treasury, with about R3.93 of every litre going to the basic fuel levy and R2.18 to the Road Accident Fund levy.

It said these could be temporarily scrapped after petrol prices jumped above R21/l in some parts of the country.

The committee said a petrol “holiday” would take R6.11 off the cost of every litre.

PETROL HIKES IN COMING MONTHS?

Last week finance minister Enoch Godongwana said government is in “sensitive discussions” regarding long-term options to help alleviate fuel prices and mitigate the impact of price increases in the coming months.

“I can’t reveal the details at this stage as we are in a sensitive discussion with the department of mineral resources & energy,” he said.

“Clearly, there is an intention on the part of government to take immediate steps, in particular for April and May. (This will) mitigate the impact of the price increases, even as a temporary measure, for those two months.

“The work we are doing is intended to address the immediate challenge we are facing, and a decision will be announced fairly soon.”