Unemployment drops slightly in Eastern Cape

But 45% joblessness still the highest in SA, according to labour survey

By Guy Rogers

Unemployment has dipped slightly in the Eastern Cape but — in a country with one of the worst and still rising joblessness rates in the world — it remains the province that is faring worst.



The grim news came from the latest edition of Stats SA’s Quarterly Labour Force Survey which focuses on the last quarter of 2021...