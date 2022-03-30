Thousands of WSU degrees may not be valid
Thousands of degrees awarded by Walter Sisulu University (WSU) may be invalid.
Graduates and current students have been studying courses that are not registered or accredited by the Council on Higher Education. ..
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.