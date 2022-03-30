Ramaphosa wants to see successful, peaceful, corruption-free conferences

As the ANC and its alliance partners prepare to elect new leaders, President Cyril Ramaphosa says he hopes to see successful, violence-free and corruption-free conferences.

“This is the year of conferences. Our movement broadly and the congress movement will be holding many conferences ... and at end of the year, the ANC itself is going to conference.

“I am hoping that these conferences will go on successfully, violence-free and corruption-free so we can elect our leaders and the type of leaders who are going to take our organisations forward,” said Ramaphosa on Wednesday.

He made the remarks in his capacity as ANC president while delivering the keynote address at the three-day 17th National Union of Mineworkers (NUM) national congress.

A total of 682 voting delegates and 45 local and international organisations will participate in the appointment of new leaders at the congress, taking place under the theme “Back to basics is when we defend and advance to build a radical movement” at the Birchwood Hotel & Conference Centre in Boksburg, Gauteng.