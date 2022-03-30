NSFAS thief Sibongile Mani gets bail as her legal team prepares for appeal

Sibongile Mani is yet to start serving her five-year sentence as the National Prosecuting Authority on Wednesday confirmed that her R1,500 bail had been extended after her lawyer said she would appeal both her conviction and sentence.

NPA spokesperson Luxolo Tyali said Mani's bail was provisionally extended until April 11 for the appeal application to be heard.

The East London regional court had on Wednesday sentenced Mani to five years in jail after finding her guilty of theft of the National Student Financial Aid Scheme (NSFAS) funds that were erroneously transferred into her account.