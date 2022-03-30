News

Nqwazi’s shock claims against Qaba

Ulterior motives alleged as city manager battle heads to high court

By Siyamtanda Capa - 30 March 2022

Hell-bent on remaining acting city manager to shut down an ongoing investigation by auditing firm PricewaterhouseCoopers (PwC), economic development executive director Anele Qaba refused to vacate the office and verbally abused Nelson Mandela Bay mayor Eugene Johnson when she asked him to leave.

This is one of the startling claims to emerge in court papers by city manager Noxolo Nqwazi as she seeks to stop Qaba from giving instructions to officials as an acting city manager...

