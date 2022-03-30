Motorists with expired licence cards may be given an 11th-hour reprieve

The deadline for expired driving licences may be extended beyond March 31, with transport minister Fikile Mbalula to give a briefing on the issue on Thursday morning.

In August it was announced that all learner’s licences, driving licence cards, temporary driving licences and professional driving permits that expired between March 26 2020 and August 31 2021 were deemed to be valid until the end of March.

Outa and the AA have lobbied to extend the deadline due to a backlog of motorists who were unable to renew their licence cards in time, but Mbalula has stood firm, saying the grace period would end on March 31.

However, on Wednesday afternoon he hinted that the grace period might be extended by tweeting: “Tomorrow, 31 March 2022, we will give an update on the deadline for the extension of licence validity. On August 2021, the Dep of Transport announced the extension of a grace period ending on 31 March 22, this approaches an end tomorrow.”

Mbalula has ignored previous calls to extend the deadline despite recent protests at driving licence testing centres (DLTCs) causing delays. The department of transport last week said it was on track with the production of outstanding licence cards, and that the bottleneck experienced between November 2021 and January 2022 due to a broken printing machine would be cleared by April.