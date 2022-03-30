News

Motherwell teen killed by lightning

Simtembile Mgidi
General Reporter
30 March 2022
The sudden storm that broke in Gqeberha on Tuesday afternoon ended the life of a Motherwell teen after he was struck by lightning.
POWERFUL STRIKE: The sudden storm that broke in Gqeberha on Tuesday afternoon ended the life of a Motherwell teen after he was struck by lightning.
Image: 123RF/RICHARD VALDEZ

A Motherwell teen was struck dead by lightning during the sudden storm that broke in Gqeberha on Tuesday afternoon.

Police spokesperson Captain Andre Beetge said Athinkosi Nofeliti, 17, died instantly when he was struck by lightning in NU29 while returning home after soccer practice in NU30.

Beetge said Nofeliti was struck at about 5.30pm while walking across an open space close to Sisulu Street in NU29.

“He passed away on the scene — he was on his way home to NU29 after a soccer practice.”  

Beetge said Motherwell SAPS had opened an inquest docket.

HeraldLIVE

subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest Videos

‘I feel honoured and happy’: Raymond Zondo's first Q&A as Chief Justice
Panayiotou tape exposed: ‘I told you to let them do it outside the house’

Most Read