Motherwell teen killed by lightning

A Motherwell teen was struck dead by lightning during the sudden storm that broke in Gqeberha on Tuesday afternoon.

Police spokesperson Captain Andre Beetge said Athinkosi Nofeliti, 17, died instantly when he was struck by lightning in NU29 while returning home after soccer practice in NU30.

Beetge said Nofeliti was struck at about 5.30pm while walking across an open space close to Sisulu Street in NU29.

“He passed away on the scene — he was on his way home to NU29 after a soccer practice.”

Beetge said Motherwell SAPS had opened an inquest docket.

HeraldLIVE