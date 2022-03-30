Is it safe to get the Covid-19 and flu vaccine at the same time?

The National Institute for Communicable Diseases (NICD) says there are no safety concerns related to getting both the flu and Covid-19 vaccines, provided they are taken 14 days apart.

“It is important to take the flu vaccine to protect oneself from influenza, thereby reducing the burden on the health system. The flu vaccine and Covid-19 vaccine should be given at least 14 days apart.

“There is no particular requirement regarding the order of receiving the influenza and Covid-19 vaccine. If both vaccines are available at the same time and an individual is eligible for both, it is recommended to prioritise the Covid-19 vaccine,” the NICD said.