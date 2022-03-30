First phase of Somerset East Industrial Park unveiled
With more than R28m invested and millions more expected in return on the investment, finance MEC Mlungisi Mvoko unveiled the first phase of the Somerset East Industrial Park on Tuesday.
With critical infrastructure such as roads, sewer reticulation, stormwater drains, electricity and security fencing installed, Mvoko said this was proof of the provincial government’s efforts for local growth...
FREE TO READ | Just register if you’re new, or sign in.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.