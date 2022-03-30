First phase of Somerset East Industrial Park unveiled

By Ntsikelelo Qoyo -

With more than R28m invested and millions more expected in return on the investment, finance MEC Mlungisi Mvoko unveiled the first phase of the Somerset East Industrial Park on Tuesday.



With critical infrastructure such as roads, sewer reticulation, stormwater drains, electricity and security fencing installed, Mvoko said this was proof of the provincial government’s efforts for local growth...