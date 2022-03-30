Coalition partners want Nelson Mandela Bay mayor out
Bloc parties announce intention to bring motion of no confidence against Johnson
The ANC’s coalition partners in Nelson Mandela Bay want to see mayor Eugene Johnson removed from office, accusing the party of belittling and ridiculing them.
This was revealed during a media conference on Tuesday by the UDM, Northern Alliance, AIM, AIC and GOOD...
