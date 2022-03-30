Bethelsdorp woman charged with murder of girl, 9

A 25-year-old Bethelsdorp woman is expected to appear in the Gqeberha magistrate’s court on Thursday for the murder of a nine-year-old girl.

Police spokesperson Colonel Priscilla Naidu said the murder was committed in Maitlands on Monday afternoon.

“It is alleged that, at about 9am on Monday, the suspect, who is also the girlfriend of the deceased’s father, fetched the child from his house in Extension 28, Bethelsdorp, to take her for a haircut.

“During the day, the suspect hitch-hiked with the child to Maitlands beach.

“It is further alleged that the child swam at the beach and at some time in the afternoon she was strangled and left on the beach,” Naidu said.

At about 9pm, the suspect went to the satellite police station in Seaview to report the incident.

The body of the child was found at Maitlands beach.

Naidu said the woman was being detained on a murder charge and that the motive for the killing was not yet known.

HeraldLIVE