520 illegally imported cars to be destroyed in the Eastern Cape

Eastern Cape police and the Road Traffic Management Corporation (RTMC) will this week destroy 520 cars which were imported into SA illegally and then registered fraudulently.

RTMC spokesperson Simon Zwane said the cars were tracked in 2017 in a mass operation that included the SAPS crime intelligence, anti-corruption, vehicle safety storage unit, the National Prosecuting Authority and the RTMC’s own anti-corruption unit.

The operation unearthed a huge car-smuggling syndicate in which government employees, including police officers, were involved.

“The operation was launched after months of investigation and analysis of data on the NaTIS system revealing a pattern of how vehicles were fraudulently registered on the system by the Eastern Cape department of transport help desk,” said Zwane.