Urgent proposal to help SA medical students whose studies abroad were torpedoed by war in Ukraine

The SA Committee of Medical Deans (SACOMD) has proposed convening a group of experts to urgently consider alternative placements for SA students abroad whose medical studies are in turmoil due to the war in Ukraine.

“In recent years there has been an increase in the numbers of young people seeking medical education abroad in foreign destinations, some of which may have substantially different entry requirements to those applied in SA. At last estimate, this number exceeded 2,000,” the committee said on Tuesday.

Problems associated with reintegrating this cohort into SA’s health system have occupied universities, accreditation bodies such as the Health Professions Council of SA and government departments for the past five years.

Two global events placed many SA students studying medicine abroad in a predicament — the Covid-19 pandemic and the war in Ukraine, the committee said.

“Since 2020, the pressure of a global pandemic has resulted in many students being returned to SA and subsequently not able to return to their chosen universities abroad.