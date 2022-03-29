Nooitgedacht phase three being connected up

Key step under way to integrate long-awaited project to expand water treatment works at Sunland, bringing drought-stricken Bay an extra 30ML

By Guy Rogers -

A contracted engineering team has begun the process of bringing online the long-awaited and now completed Nooitgedacht phase three expansion project, which will boost Nelson Mandela Bay’s water supply by 30 megalitres a day.



The key integration step is being done by the team contracted by the department of water and sanitation, together with the Bay’s water experts...