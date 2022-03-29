Group of DRC refugees has left SA and voluntarily returned home

The repatriation was in collaboration with the UN High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR).

The ministry and the agency said individual reviews carried out by the UNHCR have ensured that returns are voluntary, and that the refugees will return safely and with dignity.

Home affairs said it was collaborating with the UNHCR to implement the outcome of agreements after a high-level bilateral meeting in January.

Motsoaledi and Gillian Triggs, assistant high commissioner for protection for the UNHCR, met in January to review and take forward the strategic approaches to the management of asylum and refugees in SA.

Facilitating voluntary repatriation, which includes countries of origin taking responsibility for their nationals by facilitating their arrival home, was one of the key outcomes of the meeting.

“Progressive partnerships will help us to resolve some of the challenges around the international protection afforded to vulnerable people.