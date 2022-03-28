SA needs eco-solution to combat locusts

Experts say while plague swarms can only be tackled with pesticides, pre-emptive options need to be urgently developed to protect the environment

In China farmers use armies of ducks to combat locust outbreaks, in East Africa they harvest them for animal feed, North Africans use a natural pesticide made from fungus and on a farm near Cradock they use dishwashing liquid.



Cat Conservation Trust co-owner and Karoo farmer Marion Holmes said the arrival of swarms of locusts after the long drought had been devastating for the agricultural community...