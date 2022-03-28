RECORDED | Operation Dudula’s Nhlanhla 'Lux' Dlamini applies for bail
Operation Dudula leader Nhlanhla “Lux” Dlamini is appearing in the Roodepoort magistrate's court on Monday to apply for bail after being arrested last week.
Dudula supporters danced and sang struggle songs near the court building before his scheduled appearance.
TimesLIVE
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.