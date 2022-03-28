News

RECORDED | Operation Dudula’s Nhlanhla 'Lux' Dlamini applies for bail

By TIMESLIVE - 28 March 2022

Operation Dudula leader Nhlanhla “Lux” Dlamini is appearing in the Roodepoort magistrate's court on Monday to apply for bail after being arrested last week.

Dudula supporters danced and sang struggle songs near the court building before his scheduled appearance.

