Murder-plot accused tells court of drugs, argument over prostitute

Court reporter



Details surrounding a drug-fuelled day and an altercation over who would sleep with a prostitute first were aired during a murder trial in the high court in Gqeberha on Monday..



Moegamat Raeez Jaftha, 22, and Muzzafar Madhi, 23, pleaded not guilty to charges of murder, robbery with aggravating circumstances and money laundering...