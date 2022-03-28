Medical experts in RAF revolt over being 'owed R150m'

Mariëtte Minnie, director of MMB Made Easy, is leading the charge. At this stage, she says, the group she represents is not planning on going to court, but want to campaign for fair payment for reports that have been, or are going to be, used in court.

The group has written to incoming chief justice Raymond Zondo, asking him for permission to withdraw their completed opinions that have not yet been used in court.

As they wait for a response they have also laid complaints with the SA Human Rights Commission, minister of transport and the public protector.

Minnie said the complainants are medico-legal experts who have examined and reported on claimants with cases lodged against the fund. Each case involved a doctor or psychologist examining the claimant, some of whom had brain injuries.

The tests took several hours and had to be conducted in the claimant’s home language, meaning an interpreter was required. Child complainants had to be given a meal before undergoing the examination to ensure the results were accurate and a psychometric expert evaluated and analysed the results. The expert also had to examine the person’s medical, school or employment records.

The final report was compiled by the medical expert and submitted to the RAF on a standard pay scale which regulated payment at about R10,000 a case.

The problem started three years ago with confusion over the RAF’s board of lawyers having insufficient medico-legal experts on record, and a directive was issued allowing them to contract experts not on the authorised RAF list.

Minnie said the experts were aggrieved because the RAF has imposed penalties on the “unauthorised” reports to reduce the payments or has declined to pay for them.