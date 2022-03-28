Mandela’s daughter hits back over key dispute

By Kathryn Kimberley -

Nelson Mandela’s eldest daughter, Dr Makaziwe Mandela, believes she should be left to deal with some of her father’s personal belongings as she sees fit.



She was responding to the urgent court application by the SA Heritage Resources Agency (Sahra), together with the Robben Island Museum and the department of sports, arts and culture, for the return of 33 objects and artefacts, including the key to her father’s Robben Island prison cell on display in the US...