Maimane’s Zim prediction: Zanu-PF will lose power, Zimbabweans in SA will return to rebuild their country
One SA Movement leader Mmusi Maimane sent a strong message to Zimbabwean president and leader of the ruling Zanu-PF, Emmerson Mnangagwa, saying Zimbabweans will be free and those in SA will return to their country to rebuild it.
His tweet came at the weekend as Zimbabweans took to the polls to vote in by-elections.
Maimane said the tenure of Mnangagwa, who he likened to his predecessor Robert Mugabe, will soon be over and SA will be watching closely to ensure his party does not “steal” the elections.
“In 2023 Zimbabwe will be free and Zimbabweans who are in SA will return to rebuild their country. We will be watching closely and you will not find any appetite for your tactics,” he tweeted.
To “quarter Mugabe” @edmnangagwa your days of evil and tyranny will come to an end.— Mmusi Maimane (@MmusiMaimane) March 26, 2022
In 2023 Zimbabwe will be free, the Zimbabweans who are in South Africa will return and rebuild their country.
We will be watching closely and you will not find any appetite for your tactics.
Zimbabwean journalist Hopewell Chin’ono said voters were intimidated into voting for the ruling party. He also accused the Zanu-PF of giving out bribes and buying groceries for voters.
“Here is evidence of how people are intimidated into voting for Zanu-PF. They have their names written down, and they are told to go with someone inside the polling station where they declare they can’t write,” he tweeted at the weekend.
Here is evidence of how people are intimidated into voting for ZANUPF!— Hopewell Chin’ono (@daddyhope) March 26, 2022
They have their names written down, and they are then told to go with someone inside the polling station where they declare that they can’t write!
This is what I meant when I said to @bbmhlanga fear is real! pic.twitter.com/dSUrCyu7xS
Chin’ono urged Zimbabweans not to be intimidated into voting for any political party.
“Do not be intimidated. Go and cast your vote for whoever you want. This election is very important because it is going to allow not just Zimbabweans but the region and international community to understand the problems faced in Zimbabwe by Zimbabweans,” he said.
Many reports of rigging coming through should NEVER deter or demoralize voters from participating in today’s election!— Hopewell Chin’ono (@daddyhope) March 26, 2022
DON’T be intimated, stand your ground and go in and vote!
The only way to beat rigging is to remove fear and to vote in huge numbers.
RETWEET RETWEET pic.twitter.com/wJ7HMjtAkb
Maimane is an outspoken supporter of Nelson Chamisa, leader of the opposition party, Citizens Coalition for Change, which contested elections for the first time.
TimesLIVE
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.