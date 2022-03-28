Maimane’s Zim prediction: Zanu-PF will lose power, Zimbabweans in SA will return to rebuild their country

One SA Movement leader Mmusi Maimane sent a strong message to Zimbabwean president and leader of the ruling Zanu-PF, Emmerson Mnangagwa, saying Zimbabweans will be free and those in SA will return to their country to rebuild it.

His tweet came at the weekend as Zimbabweans took to the polls to vote in by-elections.

Maimane said the tenure of Mnangagwa, who he likened to his predecessor Robert Mugabe, will soon be over and SA will be watching closely to ensure his party does not “steal” the elections.

“In 2023 Zimbabwe will be free and Zimbabweans who are in SA will return to rebuild their country. We will be watching closely and you will not find any appetite for your tactics,” he tweeted.