Jeffreys Bay woman overcomes self-doubt by reaching Mrs SA semifinals
An Eastern Cape woman who battled with self-esteem issues for years and had many doors slammed in her face while trying to make it as a model, decided to take a chance at redeeming herself by entering the Mrs SA pageant.
And it paid off when Charne Scorgie, 32, from Jeffreys Bay, was announced recently as a semifinalist. ..
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.