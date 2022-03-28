Jeffreys Bay woman overcomes self-doubt by reaching Mrs SA semifinals

Premium Yolanda Palezweni

Politics Reporter



An Eastern Cape woman who battled with self-esteem issues for years and had many doors slammed in her face while trying to make it as a model, decided to take a chance at redeeming herself by entering the Mrs SA pageant.



And it paid off when Charne Scorgie, 32, from Jeffreys Bay, was announced recently as a semifinalist. ..