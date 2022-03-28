Home at last after drugs nightmare
Kariega woman overjoyed to hear isiXhosa again after being jailed in Brazil, trapped in Argentina
Seven years after she was arrested in Brazil when the bus she was travelling in was raided, a convicted SA drug mule arrived home last week — and her most joyous moment was hearing those around her speaking isiXhosa.
Life until now for Nomtha Tapi, 26, has been hell...
