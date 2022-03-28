News

Gqeberha fans in for treat with Nathi Mankayi set to perform

After bumpy ride in industry and Covid woes, Eastern Cape singer ready to entertain

Premium
Zamandulo Malonde
Features reporter
28 March 2022

He shot to fame after the release of his critically acclaimed debut single, Nomvula, in 2015 when his album earned double platinum status, and fans across SA saw a promising future in Eastern Cape singer Nathi Mankayi.

However, the singer’s career later became a bumpy ride when his fallout with his former record label hogged the headlines...

This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Latest Videos

‘I feel honoured and happy’: Raymond Zondo's first Q&A as Chief Justice
Panayiotou tape exposed: ‘I told you to let them do it outside the house’

Most Read