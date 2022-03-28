Gqeberha fans in for treat with Nathi Mankayi set to perform

After bumpy ride in industry and Covid woes, Eastern Cape singer ready to entertain

Premium Zamandulo Malonde

Features reporter



He shot to fame after the release of his critically acclaimed debut single, Nomvula, in 2015 when his album earned double platinum status, and fans across SA saw a promising future in Eastern Cape singer Nathi Mankayi.



However, the singer’s career later became a bumpy ride when his fallout with his former record label hogged the headlines...