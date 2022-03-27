Three police officers shot dead by criminals, two injured within 72 hours

Five police officers have been attacked by criminals within 72 hours across three provinces — three of them succumbing to fatal gunshot injuries.

National police spokesperson Col Athlenda Mathe said management had deployed resources to apprehend the suspects.

“In the last 72 hours, five police officers in three provinces were shot and wounded, with three of them sadly succumbing to their injuries.”

On Sunday morning a sergeant from the Empangeni Flying Squad was shot dead on the N2 between Mtubatuba and Empangeni in KwaZulu-Natal.

“Members of the Empangeni Flying Squad spotted a suspicious looking vehicle on the highway.

“When members approached the said vehicle, they were met with fire.

“The 45-year-old member was fatally wounded while another sustained gunshot wounds. Three suspects were fatally wounded and police have since mobilised resources and various disciplines within the province to apprehend two suspects who fled the scene,” said Mathe.

In Gauteng, a 45-year-old sergeant from the crime intelligence office at Reiger Park police station was shot dead on Saturday while following up on information about a murder case at the Joe Slovo Hostel.