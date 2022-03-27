RAF veteran shares secrets to living to 100

Sitting in the lounge of his flat in Park Drive, Gqeberha resident Frank Hardy cuts an impressive figure on the red velvet chair, dressed in a navy blue blazer and sporting his shiny collection of military medals.



The former Royal Air Force (RAF) officer and World War 2 veteran celebrated his 100th birthday on Monday last week and has now set his sights on making it to 105...