Operation Dudula backers turned away after event is halted in KZN

He said his organisation fully supported the Dudula stance on foreign nationals going back home, and called for them to be peacefully deported.

Buthelezi said: “We are saying they must not compete with us on piece jobs and small trading. They don't have a problem with foreign nationals with proper documents who are bringing skills we don't have in the country but [if] they come to do what we can do, we are saying no.”

The campaign against foreign nationals has been active in Gauteng and, under a different umbrella known as the Dudula Movement, closed down stalls in Alexandra owned by foreign nationals who could not show the correct papers for running the business or a valid passport.

Operation Dudula leader Nhlanhla 'Lux' Dlamini was arrested on Thursday and detained at the Johannesburg central police station after Soweto resident Victor Ramerafe was advised by EFF leader Julius Malema to open a case against the movement for allegedly raiding his home last week.

“We know that Lux is arrested because the EFF protects the criminals who are selling drugs and who are illegal immigrants, that is, they want our country to be lawlessness one,” charged Buthelezi.

“We support a movement to clean SA and to protect our economy from people who have destroyed their economy from their country of origin and who are now destroying youth, girls in particular, and not abiding by the laws regulating the country. If foreign nationals respect EFF, we are warning them that EFF are not yet in power,” added Buthelezi.