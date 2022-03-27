No top-up stipend for ANCWL secretary-general for two years

The ANC Women's League (ANCWL) has blamed its parent body’s precarious finances for its shortcomings, citing the lack of financial support as its biggest challenge since 2018.

Things are so bad that the league’s secretary-general Meokgo Matuba has not received her full monthly stipend for over two years.

This is revealed in a report submitted to this weekend’s ANC national executive committee meeting about the state of the league.

It reveals that the ANCWL’s financial struggles started in January 2018, a month after the Cyril Ramaphosa-led national executive was elected at Nasrec where the league supported Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma’s candidacy.

“Since the election of the current ANC NEC, the ANC stopped allocating the ANCWL monthly funds as it was done previously since we were elected in 2015,” it said.