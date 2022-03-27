Lawyer’s secretary sentenced for misappropriation of funds

The former wife of a Gqeberha attorney escaped a jail term when she was sentenced to correctional supervision for misappropriating half-a-million rand in company funds.

In the city’s commercial crimes court on Friday, Bernice Viljoen, 55, received a two-year correctional supervision sentence, which includes house arrest and community service duties.

A further four years’ imprisonment was suspended for three years.

Bernice was the secretary at Dewald Viljoen Attorneys. She is Dewald’s former wife.

Between July 2009 and October 2011, she was employed as the firm’s bookkeeper.

Bernice’s employer was a registered attorney and held a trust account that was solely intended to be used for the safekeeping of deposits received by Dewald on behalf of his clients.

Various deposits were made into the trust account relating to Road Accident Fund (RAF) claims, property sales and debt collections.

Hawks spokesperson Captain Yolisa Mgolodela said the money was never distributed to the rightful beneficiaries, but rather into the Dewald Viljoen Prokureurs business account and Boerdery bank account.

“Bernice as the bookkeeper of the practice was aware of the unlawful misappropriations,” Mgolodela said.

In February 2012, numerous complaints were lodged by the alleged victims with the Gqeberha-based Serious Commercial Crime Investigation team of the Hawks for investigation.

This led to the arrest of both Viljoens on March 17 2016.

Dewald is out on warning and his case continues.

HeraldLIVE