Infrastructure damage exceeds R4m after taxi protest chaos in Cape Town

Infrastructure damage caused during a taxi protest exceeds R4m, according to initial assessments provided by the City of Cape Town.

Three city traffic officers received medical treatment after being attacked on the N2 during the protest that disrupted the peak hour morning commute in parts of the city.

“Initial assessments after Thursday’s destructive taxi protest indicate that infrastructure damage runs well over R4m,” said mayoral committee member JP Smith in a statement on Sunday.

“This is just based on the damages that the city is aware of, and has been able to confirm with various property owners and entities affected by the violence.”

Losses incurred during the protest included:

Golden Arrow Bus Services: R3.5m

City of Cape Town: R275,000

Private vehicles: R380,000 (estimated)

“These figures do not include the damage to private vehicles where we have not been able to make contact with the owners,” said Smith.

“Nor does it take into account the economic losses suffered by individuals and businesses because of the traffic gridlock that meant people could not get to work on time, make deliveries on time or meet their obligations to clients.

“Not to mention the innocent bystanders who were hurt trying to escape attacks on vehicles and who would have had to spend money to pay for medical care; who might be losing out on time at work due to physical or emotional trauma.”