Identity of Kleinskool murder victim unknown

Police in Bethelsdorp have appealed for help in identifying a man who was murdered in Kleinskool on Sunday morning.

Police responded to a call from residents at about 9.25am of a man lying wounded in Main Road, Kleinskool.

On their arrival at the scene, they realised he was dead.

Police spokesperson Captain Sandra Janse van Rensburg said the man, believed to be aged between 25 and 30, had been stabbed in the chest.

A murder case is under investigation.

Janse van Rensburg said the man was dressed in a white T-shirt, navy tracksuit top and navy overall.

Contact Constable Akhona Royi on 078-404-8296 or go to the nearest police station if you have information that can assist in this case.

Alternatively, contact Crime Stop on 08600-10111 or send information via the MYSAPS app.

All information received will be treated as confidential and callers may remain anonymous.

HeraldLIVE