Gqeberha man killed while pushing car

A man was killed in the early hours of Sunday while pushing a broken-down car along the R75 in Gqeberha.

Police spokesperson Captain Sandra Janse van Rensburg said the fatal crash occurred at about 1.30am when a Honda Ballade travelling towards KwaDwesi, with three occupants, suffered a mechanical failure.

One of the occupants got out of the car and started pushing it to the side of the road when a Tata Indica collided with the Honda from the rear.

The driver of the Tata said she did not see the broken-down vehicle and was therefore unable to stop.

The man pushing the car died on the scene.

Janse van Rensburg said the deceased’s identity would be released when his family had been notified.

HeraldLIVE