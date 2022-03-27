Father and son shot by group of police pretenders

A Kirkwood man and his son were wounded during a robbery at their home in the early hours of Saturday.

The 71-year-old man and his 11-year-old son had been asleep in their Madikeni Township home in Dunbrody when they were awoken by people knocking on their front door, claiming to be the police.

Police spokesperson Colonel Priscilla Naidu said the incident occurred at about 2.45am.

Naidu said when the father opened the door he was confronted by four men and a woman, who was allegedly armed with a gun.

“The man was handcuffed and it is unknown at this stage what was taken from the house,” she said.

She said both father and son were shot in the abdomen. They were taken to hospital for treatment.

The attackers fled in a white VW Polo which was found at a house in KwaDwesi later that morning by K9 members.

“The vehicle has been confiscated for further investigation,” Naidu said.

“It is further alleged that the suspects were wearing police uniforms.”

Kirkwood detectives are investigating two cases of attempted murder and house robbery.

Anyone who can assist with information related to the incident is asked to contact Captain Freddie Moss on 082-319-9227 or Crime Stop on 08600 10111.

All information is confidential and callers may remain anonymous.

HeraldLIVE