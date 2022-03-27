News

Education department blames implementing agents for R205m loss

By Lynn Spence - 27 March 2022

Less than a week after it came to light that the Eastern Cape education department lost R205m meant for the rehabilitation of schools, officials have pointed a finger at implementing agents who they say did not perform optimally in the 2021/2022 financial year.

The department’s infrastructure grant was stopped by the national department of basic education because of the provincial department’s inability to spend the money...

FREE TO READ | Just register if you’re new, or sign in.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Latest Videos

‘I feel honoured and happy’: Raymond Zondo's first Q&A as Chief Justice
Panayiotou tape exposed: ‘I told you to let them do it outside the house’

Most Read