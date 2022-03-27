Education department blames implementing agents for R205m loss

By Lynn Spence -

Less than a week after it came to light that the Eastern Cape education department lost R205m meant for the rehabilitation of schools, officials have pointed a finger at implementing agents who they say did not perform optimally in the 2021/2022 financial year.



The department’s infrastructure grant was stopped by the national department of basic education because of the provincial department’s inability to spend the money...