Lawyer’s ex-wife jailed for Road Accident Fund fraud

The Gqeberha specialised commercial crimes court sentenced a bookkeeper for Road Accident Fund (RAF) fraud amounting to R500,000 on Friday.

Bernice Viljoen, 55, the ex-wife of lawyer Dewald Viljoen, was sentenced to two years of correctional supervision, which includes house arrest. A four-year jail term was suspended for three years.

Viljoen was a bookkeeper at her ex-husband’s law firm, Dewald Viljoen Attorneys, between 2009 and 2011 when the fraud happened.

The Hawks swooped on the couple in 2016 after several complaints.