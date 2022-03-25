What is the variant causing infection spikes in China and Europe?

Several sources, including the World Health Organisation (WHO), have expressed concern about the increase in Covid-19 infections in China and parts of Europe over the past two weeks, attributing it to a “stealth Omicron” variant of the coronavirus.

After largely keeping Covid-19 at bay for almost two years with a zero-tolerance approach, China is in its worst wave of infections since the initial outbreak in Wuhan in 2020.

Reuters reported state television had put Shanghai’s daily infections at 1,609 cases, a jump of more than 60% in a single day. Areas in the country have been put under hard lockdown and businesses closed or operations temporarily moved to other areas.

The BA.2 sub-variant, or “stealth Omicron”, is also reported to have been detected in outbreaks in Europe.