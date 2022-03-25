News

Police ‘doing their job’ or making Operation Dudula ‘stronger’? — SA weighs in on ‘Lux’ Dlamini’s arrest

Kyle Zeeman
Digital Editor
25 March 2022
Operation Dudula leader Nhlanhla 'Lux' Dlamini was arrested on Thursday evening.
Image: Veli Nhlapo

South Africans have flooded social media with reactions to the arrest of Operation Dudula leader Nhlanhla “Lux” Dlamini on Thursday.

Dlamini was arrested and taken in for questioning in connection with a case opened by Soweto resident Victor Ramerafe, whose home was allegedly ransacked by Operation Dudula members last weekend.

The group, which has been holding protests against illegal immigrants, claimed it received a tip off that drugs were being sold at Ramerafe’s house, a claim Ramerafe has denied.

He opened a case against Dlamini on Wednesday, with EFF leaders and supporters meeting him outside the police station.

Speaking outside the Johannesburg Central police station on Thursday night, Dlamini said being at the station would connect him with his ancestors and freedom fighters who were detained and died there.

He thanked EFF leader Julius Malema, who he said was behind his arrest, for giving him a spiritual awakening.

Dlamini’s arrest split social media, with some applauding it and others claiming it would make Operation Dudula “stronger”.

Patriotic Alliance leader Gayton McKenzie encouraged Dlamini to be strong, saying: “We will unashamedly give maximum support to assist you with whatever charges you are facing.”

