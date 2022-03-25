Plettenberg Bay man celebrates birthday by helping resident

Naziziphiwo Buso

Garden Route reporter



Plettenberg Bay community activist Trevor Mapitiza turned 32 this week, but instead of a big celebration he and his friends decided to help a recovering drug addict by cleaning up his home and refurnishing it.



The man had sold every valuable item his family owned to fuel his drug addiction following the death of his mother and siblings. ..