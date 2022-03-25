Omotoso to lodge mistrial appeal in Bloemfontein

Premium Devon Koen

Court reporter



Unhappy with the trial judge’s refusal to grant Pastor Timothy Omotoso leave to appeal against a decision not to order a mistrial in his human trafficking case, the televangelist will now turn to the Supreme Court of Appeal.



Judge Irma Schoeman told the high court in Gqeberha on Friday she believed there were no reasonable prospects of another court coming to a different decision...