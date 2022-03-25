Nelson Mandela Metro unveils new billboard to save water
By taking two litres of water a day to keep hydrated, two litres to cook and two-minute showers, Nelson Mandela Bay residents can each play their part towards water security.
This is according to acting infrastructure and engineering director Joseph Tsatsire.
These simple instructions and more will be part of a billboard campaign unveiled by the metro on Tuesday — World Water Day — to encourage people to save water and, more importantly, show them how through simple instructions.
The billboard is located at the corner of Strandfontein Road and La Roche Drive in Humewood.
More billboards will be erected soon around the city.
The billboards are normally used as an initiative of the economic development, tourism and agriculture directorate as part of their marketing assistance offered to event organisers in the city, with the aim to attract tourists.
The campaign is run in collaboration with private sector partners.
Nelson Mandela Bay tourism chair Shaun van Eck said the sector had a crucial role to play in ensuring water security for the Bay.
“As the tourism sector, we have to play our role implementing water-saving measures in our establishments to assist the city in its efforts to mitigate the effects of the drought.
“We have partnered with the city by organising industry engagements and produced water savings collateral that was shared with the tourism industry,” Van Eck said.
Adreach, an out-of-home advertising and marketing solutions provider, is sponsoring two billboards for the campaign, one refurbished and one brand new, as well three billboard prints.
Economic development, tourism and agriculture political head Khusta Jack said the sponsorship was a good example of how the private and public sectors could work together in growing the city.
The broader water-saving campaign is supplemented by more than 500 street pole ads strategically placed throughout the metro.
Adreach group head of new business development and marketing Ryan Hancock said: “Core to our philosophy is the belief that as a purpose-led company we can do good while yielding an excellent return on investment for businesses of any size, encouraging economic growth.” — This article is in partnership with the Nelson Mandela Bay municipality