Nelson Mandela Metro unveils new billboard to save water

By taking two litres of water a day to keep hydrated, two litres to cook and two-minute showers, Nelson Mandela Bay residents can each play their part towards water security.

This is according to acting infrastructure and engineering director Joseph Tsatsire.

These simple instructions and more will be part of a billboard campaign unveiled by the metro on Tuesday — World Water Day — to encourage people to save water and, more importantly, show them how through simple instructions.

The billboard is located at the corner of Strandfontein Road and La Roche Drive in Humewood.

More billboards will be erected soon around the city.

The billboards are normally used as an initiative of the economic development, tourism and agriculture directorate as part of their marketing assistance offered to event organisers in the city, with the aim to attract tourists.