LISTEN | Maasdorp Cannon discusses rugby disciplinary hearing
An explosive video, which landed Maasdorp Cannon in hot water with SA Rugby bosses, has been included in disciplinary evidence against the outspoken EP Rugby president.
Cannon is facing seven charges of contravening the governing body’s code of conduct.
SA Rugby brought the charges against Cannon after he accused the mother body of being racist.
In That Weekend Feeling with Daron Mann , Cannon speaks about the upcoming disciplinary hearing.
