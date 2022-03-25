News

LISTEN | Maasdorp Cannon discusses rugby disciplinary hearing

25 March 2022
Newly-elected EP Rugby president Maasdorp Cannon is facing seven disciplinary charges brought against him by SA Rugby
Newly-elected EP Rugby president Maasdorp Cannon is facing seven disciplinary charges brought against him by SA Rugby
Image: GEORGE BYRON

An explosive video, which landed Maasdorp Cannon in hot water with SA Rugby bosses, has been included in disciplinary evidence against the outspoken EP Rugby president.

Cannon is facing seven charges of contravening the governing body’s code of conduct.

SA Rugby brought the charges against Cannon after he accused the mother body of being racist.

In That Weekend Feeling with Daron Mann , Cannon speaks about the upcoming disciplinary hearing.

