Judgment day for Ntuthuko Shoba, alleged to have ordered hit on his pregnant girlfriend Tshegofatso Pule

Ntuthuko Shoba, the man alleged to have ordered a hit on his pregnant girlfriend Tshegofatso Pule, will on Friday learn whether he will swop his suits and blazers for an orange prison uniform.

He was scheduled to appear in the high court in Johannesburg where acting judge Stuart Wilson was expected to deliver his verdict on whether he believed Shoba had a hand in Pule and his unborn daughter’s murders.

Shoba worked hard throughout the trial to discount the testimony of the state’s star witness, Muziakayise Malephane, the self-confessed gunman who admitted to killing Pule following Shoba’s instruction.

Malephane, who confessed to the crime in 2020 and was convicted last year, had in January 2021 testified against Shoba and alleged the former JSE analyst had hired him to kill Pule and their unborn child because he was afraid the woman he regarded as his wife would find out about the affair.

Pule was eight months pregnant at the time.

Malephane said Shoba had admitted he was fearful of losing his “wife”, who had reportedly come into around R8m from a trust fund.